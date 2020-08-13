MAQUOKETA, Iowa — On Wednesday, customers at Theisen’s in Maquoketa walked through darkened aisles, led by employees carrying flashlights.
The typically bright and well-lit store looked more like a cave, but people still showed up to shop. Employees acted as guides, illuminating the way to the products that patrons sought.
Theisen’s and some other businesses in Maquoketa were without power since Monday afternoon, when a strong storm knocked down power lines and left the entire community without electricity. By Wednesday, most of the city had regained power, but many businesses located on the western portion of town still were without electricity.
And it was unclear when that might change.
“There’s a lot of hearsay going around,” said Wendy Scott, the owner of RonAnn’s Flowers and Gifts, which was among the businesses without power. “Some are saying it will be another week, but I honestly don’t know. Either way, it’s not looking good.”
Businesses including Theisen’s, Taco John’s, RonAnn’s Flowers and Gifts, Sybysma Eye & Vision Center, Obie’s Bar & Restaurant, Frenzi Coffee, Fidelity Bank & Trust and Dutrac Community Credit Union were still without power as of Wednesday, according to Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce. All of them were closed, with the exception of Theisen’s.
All of the businesses are located west of U.S. 61. Instead of being connected to Maquoketa’s local utility, which has largely restored power to the city, the businesses on the west side of town are part of an energy grid belonging to Alliant Energy.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday, Alliant spokeswoman Cindy Tomlinson said the company still was working to establish time lines for when power would be restored to its regions, which experienced widespread outages because of Monday’s storm.
Kent McCartt, general manager of Taco John’s in Maquoketa, said the power outage already created big losses for the restaurant. About $4,000 worth of food had to be thrown out due to an inability to provide refrigeration, and McCartt has been forced to send home the business’ 14 employees.
“These are people that are living paycheck to paycheck,” he said Wednesday. “I’m going to try to bring them in tomorrow to clean the place up. At least they can get some hours that way.”
When the power shut off at Okie’s Bar & Restaurant on Monday, owner Megan Tobin quickly moved to save her food inventory.
“I have some generators keeping some of the refrigerators going,” Tobin said. “The rest of it I had to take to my house and my parents’ and put it in fridges there. I have an employee that is also keeping some of it.”
For Scott, the power can’t come back soon enough. Without refrigeration, her floral business has lost about $1,000 worth of flowers, and she can’t order to restock her supply until she knows when the power will come back on.
“I’m not going to order flowers so they can die again,” Scott said. “I don’t know when we’ll open again. It’s concerning.”