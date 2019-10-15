Divine Word College will celebrate World Mission Sunday on Sunday, Oct. 20.
World Mission Sunday is the school’s largest public event of the year.
The event begins with a multilingual liturgy at 1 p.m. in the college’s chapel. The Mass will highlight the diversity of the college’s student body by showcasing music, clothing and dancing from around the world.
The Taste of Divine Word College will follow at 3 p.m. Students, faculty and staff will prepare and serve more than 40 dishes from around the globe.
Admission to Taste of Divine Word College is free, with only a request for a good-will donation.