Question: When are they going to repave the Northwest Arterial?
Answer: The City of Dubuque is planning a major rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Northwest Arterial for next year.
In January, the Iowa Department of Transportation transferred jurisdiction of maintenance on the Northwest Arterial, Central Avenue and White Street to the city.
When the state transfers a roadway jurisdiction, the Iowa Department of Transportation is required to bring that roadway up to a state of good repair or provide financial assistance to do so, assistant city engineer Robert Schiesl said.
Over the past several years, the city has worked with the state on repairs and pavement resurfacing on Central Avenue and White Street.
For the arterial, the state shared $5,672,000 with the city to cover the cost of repairs after the transfer. With an additional $3 million of city funds, the project has a budget of about $8 million.
Between U.S. 20 and John F. Kennedy Road, the city plans to resurface the southbound lanes and reconstruct portions of the northbound lanes.
“We would also reconstruct the Asbury Road intersection and the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection,” Schiesl said.
The project will go out to bid in March. Work will begin as soon as the weather allows in May or June and wrap up in November.
Question: Are there any updates on the work that is being done at First and Locust streets?
Answer: For several months, traffic on First Street between Bluff and Locust streets has been restricted. One lane is closed due to a water main break.
Dubuque city engineer Gus Psihoyos said that the city plans to reopen the lane before winter.
Psihoyos said that the city delayed reopening all lanes because it has been researching how pavement repairs might fit into broader improvement plans in the area.
Within the next five years, and potentially as soon as next year, the city hopes to introduce improvements between the Locust Street Connector and First Street.
That project is still in the early stages, but after the First Street water main break, the city brought in landscape architects RDG Planning & Design to examine whether some of these improvements could be incorporated into the needed pavement repairs. Doing the two projects in tandem was viewed as a possible costs-savings opportunity.
On Tuesday, however, Psihoyos said that recent discussions indicate a temporary pavement repair is the most likely solution.