The fifth season of Dubuque's Millwork Night Market kicks off this week.

The first night market of 2022 will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, on Jackson Street between East Seventh and East Ninth streets. 

The market will include live music, craft beer, local foods, artisan goods and meals from local restaurants, an online announcement states.

The Millwork Night Market will be held on the second Thursday of the month through October, with the exception of August, in which it will be held on Aug. 18.

More information is available online at millworknightmarket.com.

Tags

Recommended for you