PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Officials from a Platteville hospital announced Wednesday plans to embark on an $8.5 million, 26,000-square-foot expansion this spring.
The addition at Southwest Health will provide more space for existing services that have outgrown their quarters in light of increased regional demand for primary care, pharmacy, rehabilitation, specialty care and orthopedics.
“These service lines have grown just beyond what we have expected, and we have run out of space,” said Southwest Health CEO Dan Rohrbach.
The hospital has experienced a 160% increase in net revenue within the past six years. He expects the trend to continue as new staff members are hired.
Southwest Health originally employed just two practitioners, but now boasts a staff of more than 50. Five new health care providers will begin working at the hospital this summer.
“It’s somewhat unheard of to see growth in a rural community like we have,” Rohrbach said.
The addition will be situated on the south side of the hospital and clinic campus. It’s the latest major expansion project for the nonprofit health system, which formed in 1985.
In 2005, an entirely new hospital campus was unveiled in its current location on Eastside Road in Platteville. A 20,000-square-foot expansion was added in 2014 to create room for a women’s center and the Orthopedic Institute; an 8,500-square-foot facility was built in 2016 due to improvements to local EMS offerings; and the surgical department was renovated in 2018.
The new project will see the reorganization of departments as they are shuffled into the addition. A portion will be used as meeting space, but it will provide room for future clinical expansions as needed.
“What our board has instructed us to do is to look at this and not build for what we think we’ll need in the next three years, but what we need in the next five or 10 years so that we’re not having to do this again,” Rohrbach said.
Designs for the addition are currently being drafted, and Southwest Health anticipates a July groundbreaking. Construction is slated to conclude in June 2021.
Platteville Common Council President Barb Daus said the city is supportive of Southwest Health’s growth and addition of services.
“The City of Platteville and Southwest Health have formed excellent partnerships. Among those is when the city decided to transfer our emergency medical services to the hospital, as they would be much more qualified to provide medical service than we have,” she said. “I believe that the relationship between the two has been excellent.”