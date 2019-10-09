OSBORNE, Iowa — The 45th annual Osborne Heritage Days will be held this weekend in Clayton County.
The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Osborne Park, 5 miles south of Elkader on Iowa 13.
Heritage Days celebrates the skills and crafts of Iowa’s early pioneers. The event will feature more than 30 demonstrations, including soap making, basketry, woodcrafts and candle making. Food such as fry bread, lefse, bison jerky, kettle corn, fresh baked goods, homemade root beer and buffalo stew will be available, as well as a farmers market.
Visitors also can explore the pioneer village and listen to live music.
There will be a Pioneer Church Service on Sunday, followed by “great pumpkin” and decorated pumpkin contests and the 40th Iowa Championship Buffalo Chip Throwing Contest.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit claytoncountyconservation.org.