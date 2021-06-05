MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa woman accused of stealing more than $43,000 from a church recently pleaded guilty to two charges.
Anne M. Duffy-Doherty, 40, entered guilty pleas in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to charges of first-degree theft and forgery. A third charge, unauthorized use of a credit card totaling more than $10,000, appears likely to be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Court documents state that Duffy-Doherty was working as a secretary at Maquoketa United Church of Christ when, from September 2019 to August 2020, she made “unauthorized purchases” with the church’s bank account and credit card that totaled more than $43,000.
Documents also state that Duffy-Doherty forged the signature of a Mary Hayward on 21 church checks totaling about $13,600 from February to May of last year. Hayward is authorized to sign checks on behalf of the church.
“During the investigation, it was discovered the defendant was forging checks to cover unauthorized purchases that she was making,” documents state.
Duffy-Doherty's sentencing hearing has been set for June 25.