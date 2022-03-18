January unemployment rates in tri-state-area counties were a mixed bag compared to one year earlier, according to recently released data.
Dubuque County’s unemployment rate was 4.8% in January, compared to 3.7% in December, according to just-released figures from the Iowa Workforce Development. The county’s unemployment rate was 5.8% in January 2021.
Looking at nonfarm employment by month, Dubuque County’s total was 58,500 in January, down from 59,800 in December but up from 58,000 in January 2021.
Elsewhere in eastern Iowa, Clayton County’s unemployment rate was 8.1% in January, the same rate as one year earlier. Delaware County’s rate was 4%, down from 4.7% in January 2021. Jackson County’s rate was 5.9%, down from 7.2%. Jones County’s rate was 5.8%, down from 6.3%.
Statewide, Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7% in January, compared to 3.9% in December and 4.4% in January 2021.
In Wisconsin, Crawford County’s unemployment rate was 5.9% in January, up from 5.7% in January 2021, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Grant County’s rate was 3.6% in January, down from 3.8% one year earlier. Iowa County’s rate was 4.4%, up from 3.6%, while Lafayette County’s rate was 3.3%, up from 3.1%.
Statewide, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3% in January, down from 4.5% one year prior.
Jo Daviess County, Ill., had an unemployment rate of 5% in January, down from 7% in January 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Statewide, Illinois’ unemployment rate for January was 5%, down from 7.1% in January 2021.