More than 190 high school seniors in Wisconsin -- including six local students -- have been selected to receive Herb Kohl Foundation scholarships.
In addition, about 115 educators and their schools also will receive financial awards, according to a press release.
Selected students each receive $10,000 scholarships, while $6,000 awards will go to the selected teachers and principals and their schools.
The program was established by Kohl, a well-known philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. The foundation has awarded nearly $21 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools, the release stated.
This year’s local recipients are:
Excellence Scholars
- Cody Pierce, of Dodgeville, Mineral Point High School
- Elizabeth Tesar, of Eastman, Prairie du Chien High School
- Erin Walker, of Lancaster, Lancaster High School
- Zachary Woodworth, of Shullsburg, Shullsburg High School
Initiative Scholars
- Kylie Cutts, of Rewey, Iowa-Grant High School
- Reagan Russell, of Shullsburg, Shullsburg High School
Teacher Fellows
- Jennifer Holmes, of Cuba City, Cuba City Elementary School
- Jennifer Schoepp, of Cuba City, Cuba City District Office
- Micki Uppena, of Lancaster, Mineral Point Unified District Office