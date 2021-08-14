EDGEWOOD, Iowa — When election season comes this fall, voters in the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District will be asked to weigh in on projects such as safety at building entrances, a new gymnasium and a reimagined career and technical area.
Superintendent Rob Busch said the district is working on ballot language for a $12 million bond referendum in November. Busch said that if passed, the bond measure would raise taxes, though officials are still working out by how much. The measure requires a 60% approval rate to pass.
A heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrade at the elementary campus in Colesburg alone would cost about $3 million. Busch said that of the projects included in the bond, HVAC is the most pressing.
“The heating and cooling system at the elementary school is getting up in age,” Busch said, describing loud units.
At the secondary school in Edgewood, the drop-off and pick-up lanes are located close to Iowa 3. The district plans to redesign the entrance to add some distance from the highway, which officials believe would increase safety.
“Moving (the entrance) off the highway will also make it more secure,” Busch said.
Also at the secondary school, the district hopes to add a space to serve as a career and technical center, serving agriculture, business and art students and allowing the programs to collaborate in a common space.
“I am most excited about our career and technical center,” school board President Dan Venteicher said. “Our shop and vocational ag building is very, very old.”
Officials also plan to add a new gymnasium at the secondary school.
“We have two gyms in the district,” Busch said. “Both are 1950s models, and they’re a little bit smaller.”
The district tried and failed to pass a bond issue twice four years ago.
In February 2017, the district fell just short of the 60% necessary to pass a $9.6 million bond measure. In September 2017, it tried again with a similar $7 million bond issue. Only 41% cast votes in favor in the latter election.
In a community survey conducted by the district later that year, respondents said they hadn’t received enough information about the bond measures.
“People didn’t understand what they were voting on,” Venteicher said.
Venteicher said it probably didn’t help that even the school board was divided on the bond measures.
“That sends a conflicting message to the community,” Venteicher said. “... But with this bond, all five of us are on board.”
Venteicher said that community outreach is a bigger focus this time around.
Voters did approve a physical plant and equipment levy in 2019.
The levy didn’t raise nearly as much as the district had hoped to borrow with the bond measures, but it did allow the schools to cross off several maintenance items from the to-do list.
“Hopefully showing that we used the money wisely, that will help,” Busch said.