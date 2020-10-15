After a periodic closure that lasted nearly four and a half months, the eastbound lane of Julien Dubuque Bridge will reopen to traffic by the end of this week, according to state officials.
Hugh Holak, a resident construction engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, said workers will finish replacing the fence on the bridge’s pedestrian walkway by the end of today, so the lane will fully reopen to traffic today or on Friday, Oct. 16.
The eastbound lane has been closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday since June 1.
Holak said the sidewalk across the bridge will remain closed for a few more days while work is finished.
The project was contracted with Brooklyn, Iowa, construction company Minturn, Inc. Holak said the contract with the company outlined 60 total working days for the project, which excluded weekends and holidays, but they were given several extensions when more materials needed to be ordered.
Though he did not know the exact number of working days added, Holak said the project was completed within the time outlined in the company’s $1.5 million contract. The company faced a penalty of $1,000 per day if it did not complete the work on time.