Area Residential Care announced Thursday the hiring of a new executive director.
Susan Freeman has been hired to lead the Dubuque-based agency. ARC is a nonprofit that provides vocational and residential services to people with intellectual disabilities.
Freeman succeeds Allen Ward, who will remain with the organization until the end of the month to assist with the transition. Ward was hired as executive director in December 2016.
Freeman has been the organization’s associate executive director for five years.