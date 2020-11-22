A U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded project produced nearly 5,000 pounds of food for Dubuque-area people in need.
Dubuque County Master Gardeners, with numerous other volunteers, helped the Dubuque Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army of Dubuque and Westminster Presbyterian Church to create gardens that grew a combined 4,983 pounds of food, according to a press release.
The garden project was funded in part by a $2,000 grant by the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program awarded to the Dubuque County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office.