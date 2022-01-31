Abe Larsen wanted to apply just the right touch to make his painted snowman special.
“I’m going to use some orange to paint around the outside,” said Abe, 5, of rural Dubuque. “I really know how to paint.”
A family event Sunday at Swiss Valley Nature Center provided kids a chance to celebrate the winter season with a variety of craft activities.
“It’s just an opportunity to enjoy some time together on a Sunday,” said event organizer Olivia Dove, a Green Iowa AmeriCorps member working with Dubuque County Conservation through August. “Sundays are always so wonderful.”
Dove said the event gave families various ways to connect with nature in winter — indoors and outdoors. Ten people registered for the event.
“It’s not super formal — people can come and go as they please,” she said.
Abe and his dad, Josh Larsen, set out on a wintry hike after the snowman painting was complete.
“We come out here regularly — we were coming out here before Abe could walk,” Josh said. “In the spring and summer, we come out here early. We pack a picnic and do our hike and then sit somewhere and eat it.”
Abe said his favorite winter activity is sledding.
“The only problem is they have a lot of trees here,” he said.
Dove arranged craft stations on long tables inside the nature center.
“We’ve got recycled snowflakes that we’re going to make and recycled snowmen that we’re going to make — they’re bottle caps that we’re going to paint,” she said. “I wanted to use recycled materials so we wouldn’t create excess waste.”
Hudson Vogler, 8, of Dubuque, concentrated on cutting a snowflake pattern out of newspaper. Then, he painted the paper snowflake with a facsimile of snow made with shaving cream, glue and a little glitter.
“My favorite thing about Swiss Valley is it’s peaceful,” said Hudson, who during his frequent visits to the Dubuque County preserve has spotted deer, ducks and a fox.
Working on his snowman, Abe dabbed his paint brush into a puddle of black paint.
“I want to make his face, so I’m going to use a little more black,” he said.
When he finished his snowman, Abe eagerly led his dad back outside for more hiking, while he remembered a memorable, previous hike.
“I saw small footprints — and it was a fox,” he said.