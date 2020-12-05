Dubuque County supervisors and staff in recent weeks have discussed changing how the county government builds its budget for fiscal year 2022.
During a recent work session, county Budget Director Stella Runde approached the supervisors with her plan to recommend that department heads and elected officials consider keeping their total operations requests at their current levels for another year.
“This isn’t something we’ve done in a while, but I think this is a good time for everybody to be very attentive as they prepare their budgets and really consider the overall organization, not just their individual department,” she said. “And we have weathered this COVID(-19) pandemic exceptionally well so far, I believe. I think this is a good time for everyone to be very thoughtful.”
Runde said this need not extend to capital expenditures or improvement requests but to departments’ internal operations.
“It’s your typical office expenditures — supplies, salaries and wages,” she said. “The categories can change within it or the amounts within any category, but try to hold those total departmental budget amounts steady this year as we continue to weather this pandemic.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham questioned the timeliness of this request.
“Why now? Where was everybody nine months ago, when we should have been tightening our belt?” he asked. “I was a proponent of freezing wages last year. I was a proponent for many other budget items. That was because the pandemic costs were unknown.”
Now, he said, more of those questions had answers.
“We know what our federal reimbursements are,” Wickham said. “We know, generally, the expenditures we’ve faced with COVID-19. And we’ll know very shortly the valuations, which should be an overall increase in revenue.”
But Runde said she sees a hazier path ahead.
“The (federal) CARES Act funding is done, unless there’s new legislation,” she said. “FEMA funding is pretty well known, and a lot of things are no longer going to be reimbursable.”
At the same time, Supervisor Ann McDonough wantes to review and potentially change the way the county awards grants to nonprofits, questioning its transparency.
“I think we should go at this from a more strategic point of view, which is to identify a purpose, especially this year — specific, targeted improvements we want to make or issues we want to try to address and remedy,” she said.
Wickham said he saw no problem with the current process, in which nonprofits apply for funding at around this time each year. Supervisor Dave Baker agreed at least that a press release informing nonprofits of the grants’ availability could help more groups be aware.
County staff will build their budget requests over the next several weeks, ahead of hearings with supervisors in January and February.