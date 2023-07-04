From the time Jesse Freiburger entered Dubuque Community Schools as a physical education teacher in 2005 to his work as principal at Marshall Elementary School this past school year, his passion for education immediately was evident to his colleagues.
“He was so excited to be able to be working with kids each and every day, and he was like that all the way through (his career),” said Superintendent Amy Hawkins. “He just made people feel very welcome, and he just had a way to talk with people … He was one of the best relationship builders that I know.”
Freiburger, 41, died Sunday after battling stomach cancer. He had worked in the Dubuque district for 18 years in a variety of roles, most recently as principal of Marshall.
Recommended for you
Freiburger grew up in Belle-vue, Iowa, where he graduated from high school in 2000, his obituary states. He married his high school sweetheart, Heather, and the couple have three children.
His first time as an educator in the Dubuque district was as a student teacher at Dubuque Senior High School. After graduating from Loras College with a bachelor of arts in physical education and a minor in health and coaching, Freiburger began working as a P.E. teacher at Sageville and Eisenhower elementary schools, a position he held from 2005 to 2017.
Andy Peterson, now the principal at Carver Elementary School, was hired as a P.E. teacher in the district at about the same time as Freiburger, and the two have been friends ever since.
“(He was) somebody who was truly doing the work for the right reasons because he cared about the success of others and the well-being of others,” Peterson said.
Jeff Dyer, who has worked at Sageville since 2012, said Freiburger was a positive, upbeat person who was “adored” by his colleagues, students and families at the school.
As Sageville’s technology coach, Dyer regularly produces movies and television broadcasts and said Freiburger was always a willing participant in the silly videos.
“He had a great sense of humor, and I think he took his work very seriously, but he didn’t take himself very seriously,” Dyer said. “He was always willing to laugh and brighten the room.”
An avid sports fan, Freiburger also co-directed the district’s Elementary Track Meet since 2013 and held a variety of high school coaching positions, including coaching baseball at both Senior and Wahlert Catholic high schools.
In 2017, Freiburger became a student needs facilitator at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School.
“He was always kind to students and showed dignity. Even when a student, or any adult, wasn’t at their best, he still treated them with respect,” said Roosevelt Assistant Principal Mark Lawler. “I actually had a couple of kids contact me this week ... and one of them made a comment about Jesse being a father figure ... at a time when he didn’t have one. He truly had a big impact.”
At Roosevelt, Freiburger became friends with fellow educator Robbie Foley, who moved to Marshall Elementary School during the winter of 2022.
“When I told him I was leaving to go to Marshall and told him how tough it was to leave Roosevelt, he said, ‘Hey, when I become a principal someday, I want you to work for me,’” Foley recalled.
When Freiburger became the principal of Marshall in 2022, replacing Sheila Schmidt, it felt like it was “meant to be,” according to Foley.
“He told me it was his dream job, that he always wanted to be a principal, and I’m so glad that he had that opportunity,” said Hawkins.
Shortly after the school year began, Freiburger was diagnosed with gastric cancer after having dealt with persistent stomach issues.
When he told staff around October, they were saddened and scared, according to Foley, but Freiburger’s positivity set the tone for the school year. During chemotherapy treatments and in preparation for a surgery in May, Freiburger sometimes missed school, but he continually worked from home and was fully entrenched in the school community until the very end.
“There were days when you could see the toll that everything was taking on him, but he would never let anyone know that anything was bothering him,” Foley said. “He never complained and just would give everything he could possibly offer to everyone in the building. It was such an admirable thing.”
Various fundraisers and events were held in support of Freiburger and his family throughout the school year, including a Senior-Wahlert baseball game on May 26 at which Freiburger threw out the first pitch.
Hawkins said the district will have counseling available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Sageville, Roosevelt and Marshall schools for staff, students, families and any community members who need support.
She said district officials soon will begin conversations about next steps for the leadership of Marshall this fall, but their focus is currently on supporting Freiburger’s family and district staff and students.
“Jesse impacted so many of us for the better, and to honor him the best way that we possibly can is to be kind and caring and embody so many of the wonderful qualities that he possessed,” Foley said.