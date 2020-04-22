More than 85% of Dubuque County businesses have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and 60% have been forced to implement some form of employee restrictions, according to a new study.
The early effects of the virus were outlined in a report released this week by the University of Northern Iowa. Local figures were based on interviews with about 400 respondents in Dubuque County.
Only 2.8% of respondents said the virus outbreak positively impacted their businesses, while 5% anticipated no impact and 6.3% were unsure. The remaining 85.9% said the impact is negative.
Molly Grover, president and CEO of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that the business community is maintaining hope while battling uncertainty.
“The common sentiment is that there’s an eagerness to return to normal and reopen the business community,” said Grover. “There is a lot of hope and optimism, but the big question is, ‘When?’ No one is really putting a timeline on it.”
Data for the UNI study was gathered from March 17 through 23, providing an early glimpse at how businesses viewed the possible duration of the coronavirus impact.
At the time of the study, Dubuque County businesses said they were seeing a 52% decline in revenue. They anticipated this would rise to a 55% revenue decline in 30 days, before falling back to a 51% decline in 60 days and a 49% decline in 90 days.
UNEMPLOYMENT CHANGES
This week’s release of the UNI study coincided with new unemployment data from Iowa Workforce Development.
The March jobless rate in Dubuque County was 4.1%, up from 3.3% in March 2019. Unemployment rates in Jackson (5.1%), Jones (5.5%), Clayton (6.9%) and Delaware (3.7%) counties also increased compared to the same month the previous year.
Kris Henze, a labor market research economist with Iowa Workforce Development, said the stats were based on data gathered in the week ending March 14th. As a result, they fail to capture the vast majority of employment-related adjustments related to COVID-19.
An analysis of new unemployment claims in Dubuque County paints a far more grim picture of where the actual jobless rate likely stands.
Data gathered by Greater Dubuque Development Corp. shows more than 7,800 new claims were filed in the county from March 15 to April 11.
The county had an unemployment rate of 3.4% and was home to 60,300 jobs in February. Based on the February benchmark and new jobless claims since, local officials believe the true unemployment rate in Dubuque County to be closer to 16%.
Nicolas Hockenberry, director of Jackson County Economic Alliance, said his county does not receive specific reports on new unemployment claims. However, he acknowledged that the jobless rate likely is higher than the 5.1% reported by the state.
“Since that period (reflected in state data), we have had additional business closures that were required by the state and more businesses have done layoffs,” he said. “I would definitely expect that unemployment number to increase.”
ADAPTING TO CHANGES
Information gathered by UNI also shed light on how companies and workers are adapting in the age of COVID-19.
The study showed that 60% of businesses already had implemented some kind of “employee restrictions” in March.
More than 29% of respondents had been forced to close their business altogether, while about 23% have reduced staff via layoffs or furlough. More than 16% had taken new measures to promote social distancing.
The single largest change, however, came in the form of remote working, with roughly 30% of businesses reporting that employees had been sent to off-site locations to conduct their work.
Grover said companies were forced to make a quick pivot.
“It seemed like the whole world went from normal business operations to operating in a virtual world,” she said.
The new emphasis on working from home has posed challenges, but Grover emphasized that the sudden transition also has sparked creativity among local businesses and given them new tools to work with in the future.
“Some retailers we’ve talked to have seen amazing growth in online sales,” she said.
In Jackson County, meanwhile, Hockenberry is hoping the recovery from the current economic crisis follows a path similar to that of the Great Recession.
He noted that the Midwest, and eastern Iowa in particular, was able to regain its footing more quickly than other regions during the last economic downturn.
“We know this isn’t the same type of crisis, and there is more uncertainty now than there was then,” he said. “But people here are hoping we will bounce back. Right now, we are trying to weather the storm.”