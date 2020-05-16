PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Sections of a Platteville walking trail are at risk of damage as a nearby creek continues to erode its banks.
Multiple storms in recent years have flooded the Rountree Branch, washing away trailside gardens, displacing a pedestrian bridge and leaving puddles of standing water and muck in their wake.
“The 100-year-flood seems to come very often,” said Bob Hundhausen, president of the Platteville Community Arboretum, which spearheaded the creation of the David Canny Rountree Branch Trail.
The $1.7 million project saw the construction of a 3-mile walking and biking path, which extends from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus to a business development on the east side of town.
City infrastructure — including the trail, a sanitary sewer line and a roadway — abut sections of the creek where water is chewing at the banks.
Staff members intend to undertake a $300,000 project to install riprap and turf reinforcement matting on four sections of the creek and regrade areas near roadways.
Four “critical areas” were prioritized, said Dan Dreessens, with Delta 3 Engineering, which provided site plans to the Platteville Common Council last week.
Those included the Rountree banks alongside Valley Road near the Russell L. Davison Water Plant, south of Fiesta Cancun near U.S. Business 151, under the East Mineral Street bridge at Valley Road and adjacent to the walking trail on the city’s east side near Moundview Park.
The council authorized staff to apply to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for a $150,000 grant, which the city will match using capital improvement dollars in the 2022 budget.
Council Member Ken Kilian inquired about whether the project’s design is sufficient to withstand the heaviest storm events, adding that previous areas of stream repair failed.
“In the last few years, we’ve had increased flowage,” he said.
Dreessens said designing for a 100-year flood would be ideal, but doing so would require more dollars than the city has available for such projects.
“It’s just trying protect what we have without spending all the money in one location — that’s what we had to balance,” he said.
The city previously applied to the DNR for a streambank protection grant, receiving $75,000 in 2018, which was used to undertake repairs in three locations.