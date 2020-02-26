Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Women’s Giving Circle will hold an open house next week.
The event is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.
Admission is free to the general public and $10 for current Women’s Giving Circle members, according to a press release.
It states that members will share information about the philanthropic organization.
Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served, and guests will have an opportunity to view the museum’s latest exhibit, “The Merry Makers: Paintings by Carrie Pearce.”
RSVP for the event by Sunday, March 1, at dbqfoundation.org/OpenHouseWGC.