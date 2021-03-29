MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Manchester City Council recently unanimously passed its budget for the coming fiscal year.
The levy for the coming fiscal year will be $15.58, after including the $8.10 general fund, the debt service at $3.08931-per-$1,000, emergency fund levy at $0.27, liability, property and self-insurance costs $0.55982 and employee benefit rate $3.56087.
The levy rate has hovered close to $15.57 since 2014, with the exception of last year when it dropped to $15.31. That decrease was due to a significant growth in valuation, which the city did not see this year.
Public safety rose to $1,879,858, compared to $1,729,867 last fiscal year.
Public works increased to $1,730,069 from $1,576,397.