Police said two men stole more than $14,000 worth of guitars from a Dubuque music store.
Chad R. Julson, 35, and David J. Muntz Jr., 36, neither of whom has a permanent address, were arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Court documents obtained Wednesday state that police responded at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 31 to Uncle Ike’s Music & Sound, 4989 Radford Court, where they found a large, front glass window shattered and a large cinder block inside the business next to the debris.
Six guitars, worth a total value of about $14,300, were missing.
Traffic cameras recorded two men wearing all black walking through the parking lot at about 1:20 a.m. Dec. 31, then running through the lot carrying guitars just minutes later.
The documents state that the cameras then captured a van traveling from the store to a residence at 37 W. 15th St.
Investigators executed a search warrant at that residence at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Police reported finding the guitars inside and that the residence’s tenant, Timothy J. Schlarman, 45, told them that he bought them from Julson and Muntz for $1,500.
Police said an examination of Julson’s cellphone showed that Julson and Schlarman, and Julson and Muntz had conversations about the burglary before it was committed. Documents state that Julson and Schlarman also discussed the burglary after it occurred and “attempts to destroy evidence.”
Online court records do not indicate that Schlarman has been charged in connection with the incident.