LANCASTER, Wis. – Authorities say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Grant County.
Telishia Kozelka, 24, of Potosi, was transported to Grant Regional Health Center by ambulance for treatment of her injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Kozelka was traveling north on U.S. 61 near Wisconsin 129 in the Township of South Lancaster at 7:36 a.m. when her vehicle drifted into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven south by Jessica Mahr, 26, of Lancaster. Mahr's vehicle lost a rear tire, crossed the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch. Mahr was not injured.
Kozelka’s vehicle came to a rest in a hay field.
Kozelka was cited with inattentive driving.