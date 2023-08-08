The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Garbage truck purchases
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve amending the city’s budget for the purchase of three automated side loader trucks.
Recommended for you
Background: The city’s fiscal year 2024 budget, which began on July 1, includes funds for the purchasing of two solid waste semi-automated collection trucks, and a third truck purchase is scheduled for fiscal year 2025. City staff recommended that the purchase of three automated side loader trucks be made due to long wait times to receive the vehicles.
In total the trucks will cost the city $996,972, and funding all three of the purchases will require the city to take on additional debt, which in turn would result in a 46-cent increase for the city’s monthly curbside collection rate.
What’s next: With the approved purchase, city staff intend to have a total of six automated side loader truck units in the city’s waste collection fleet by the end of calendar year 2024.
Childcare center grant
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a subrecipient agreement with Marita Theisen Childcare Center providing $50,000.
Background: The center requested the funds in order to rehab its basement to add storage space for materials and files, which are currently taking up space in the main day care area.
The grant will also cover the cost of updating the basement stairs, installing guardrails and handrails and adding a staff bathroom.
What’s next: The grant will be funded using Community Development Block Grant funds. The project must be completed by June 30, 2024.
Downtown rehabilitation grant
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a grant agreement with Nia Neighborhoods Opportunity Zone Fun, LLC, for the creation of new downtown apartments.
Background: Nia Neighborhoods intends to rehabilitate the building at 1398 White St. to create two updated affordable apartment units.
The city will utilize funds through its Downtown Rehabilitation Loan Program to provide $55,000 for façade improvements, planning and design, financial consulting and general construction costs.
What’s next: Under the grant agreement, the rehabilitated apartments must be completed by Aug. 1, 2025.