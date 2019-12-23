Dubuque post office: Windows closed, no city or rural carrier delivery Wednesday, Dec. 25. Bulk mail unit closed.

State and local government offices: Closed Tuesday,

Dec. 24, and Wednesday.

Carnegie-Stout Public Library: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dubuque public and parochial schools: No school all week as part of winter break.

Dubuque refuse collection: Wednesday’s collection will be made Saturday, Dec. 28.

Dittmer Recycling: Asbury: Wednesday’s collection will be made Saturday.

Metro landfill: Closed Wednesday.

The Jule: Closed Wednesday.

Financial institutions: Closed Wednesday.

Telegraph Herald: Lobby and business offices closed Wednesday. Circulation Department will staff service line (563-588-2111) for delivery calls until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Editorial staffers will be on site starting late Wednesday afternoon and evening to produce Thursday’s edition.

