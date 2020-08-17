Police have arrested a Dubuque teenager on a rape charge.
Jonathan Gomez-Bello, 18, of 741 University Ave., was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape.
Court documents obtained today state that Gomez-Bello sexually assaulted a girl younger than 16 over the weekend at a residence in Dubuque County. The girl was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where staff completed a sexual assault kit.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Gomez-Bello was arrested while police executed a search warrant.