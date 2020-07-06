MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The first round of testing for homes surrounding a contaminated site in Maquoketa show residences appear to be safe.
Test results for 15 homes surrounding the Clinton Engines Museum site indicate no vapor contamination of carcinogenic chemicals that have seeped into nearby groundwater sources, according to officials with the Environmental Protection Agency.
The homes, located on South Clark and South Matteson Street, were tested during the first week of June as part of a comprehensive study of the site and surrounding area by the EPA, which hopes to determine the overall threat the contamination poses to residents.
“This testing will give us an idea if remedial action will be warranted,” said Yvonne Smith, federal on-scene coordinator for the Clinton Engine Site. “This is part of EPA’s plan to determine the potential risk to human health.”
The Clinton Engines site has been under the monitoring of city and state officials since the early 2000s. Previous testing of the site revealed groundwater contamination from trichloroethene, also known as TCE.
TCE is considered carcinogenic by the EPA and has been found to negatively affect the liver, kidneys, immune system and nervous system with prolonged exposure. Short-term exposure can harm developing fetuses.
In February, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which had previously been working with the city to monitor the site, requested the EPA become involved in testing the surrounding neighborhoods.
TCE contamination has been found to have spread through groundwater sources surrounding the site. As the water evaporates, it risks the potential of having TCE vapors seep into homes through cracks in the foundation.
Ben Washburn, spokesperson for the EPA, said the first round of testing yielding negative results is a positive sign, but further testing will be required.
“This is the first step in a process,” Washburn said. “We are going to do what we can to keep the people protected.”
On July 20, EPA officials plan to conduct additional testing of the surrounding neighborhoods, including testing additional residences, soil samples, domestic wells and public water supply wells.
Smith said test results typically take about 30 days to develop.
The monitoring of the Clinton Engine Museum site itself is still under the jurisdiction of the city.
Mallory Smith, building inspector for Maquoketa, said the city’s future monitoring of the site remains in question. The city is currently enrolled in a state program that allows collaboration with the Iowa DNR to assess remedial actions at the site. If the EPA were to take over monitoring the museum as well, the city would need to drop out of the program.
Mallory Smith said the city is still trying to determine the ramifications for dropping out of the state program before it takes any action.
“It hasn’t been resolved yet,” Mallory Smith said. “We don’t want to get out of the program without knowing the implications.”
Previous testing of the Clinton Engines Museum detected TCE levels high enough that officials posted a warning at the door urging pregnant women not to enter the building. Museum officials in March said they intend to install new air exchangers at the museum to reduce TCE levels but no timeline has been set to purchase them. Bonnie Mitchell, curator for the Clinton Engines Museum, did not return calls asking for comment on this story.