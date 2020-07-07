IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department and City of Dodgeville Police Department are informing residents of Project Lifesaver, a service to help locate those with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other health-related issues that might wander off.

Trained staff from the sheriff’s and police departments will respond immediately to a missing person that is part of Project Lifesaver, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s department reports that one activation enabled the person to be located within 13 minutes of the 911 call.

For more information, call 608-935-3314.

