IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department and City of Dodgeville Police Department are informing residents of Project Lifesaver, a service to help locate those with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other health-related issues that might wander off.
Trained staff from the sheriff’s and police departments will respond immediately to a missing person that is part of Project Lifesaver, according to a press release.
The sheriff’s department reports that one activation enabled the person to be located within 13 minutes of the 911 call.
For more information, call 608-935-3314.