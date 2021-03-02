PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — After months of review, a divided Platteville Common Council narrowly approved city policy that will require the installation of sidewalks in most residential construction projects, including subdivisions and culs-de-sac, at developers’ cost.
Council Members Barb Daus, Robin Cline, Jason Artz and Ken Kilian voted in support of the changes, as recommended by the city’s Community Safe Routes Committee. Supporters believe the changes will eliminate loopholes that developers could use to avoid sidewalk installation.
Fearing that the policy will unnecessarily increase housing developers’ costs, Isaac Shanley, Kathy Kopp and Eileen Nickels opposed the changes.
The updated policy will guide city commissioners, who will propose updates to the city’s code of ordinances in the coming months.