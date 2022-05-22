Below are reader-submitted memories of Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque.
Lynne Fluhr
While dating as teenagers, my now-husband and I discovered we both went to Fulton School for kindergarten, during the 1956-1957 school year.
In kindergarten, our teacher, Mrs. McCraney, would toss colorful construction paper into the air, and we would all run to pick a color. One day, she asked me to pass papers back to my classmates. I was so excited and threw the papers (with everyone’s picture and name on them) into the air! I was scolded and made to sit in the corner behind the piano. I felt horrible and had no idea what I had done wrong. I was just doing what the teacher did.
Amanda (McDermott) Kennedy
I attended first to sixth grade (at Fulton) from 1991 to 1997, and my seven siblings also attended Fulton.
The memories I have are really about the teachers. They were always kind, caring and helpful. They truly wanted to see you succeed and rooted for you every step of the way. Their compassion is something I will never forget. I still am in contact with some of those teachers to this day.
As I was putting up the Christmas tree last year, I pulled some ornaments out of a bin and showed my four daughters a glass ornament I had kept all of these years from my sixth-grade teacher, Jenny Kress.
Thank you to all the teachers who made Fulton what it was for me and my siblings. The school may be closing, but those memories will never be forgotten!
Robin Kennicker and Rox (Kennicker) Kressig
We are twins but did not always have the same teachers. The teachers were fantastic educators and great friends. They were special because you weren’t just a student; you were family and felt welcomed each day you went to school. You were treated with respect, and in turn, teachers also got respect.
Mrs. Dieterich was the greatest music teacher of all time. That woman could sing, dance and teach us new songs in English, German and a little French.
Deb Otto, with her kindness, caring and compassionate ways, took a scared little kid who just transferred from one school to Fulton and made me realize that life is about change, and that it will get better and you will make lots of friends.
We did the Give a Hoot and Don’t Pollute campaign, where we picked up trash around Fulton several times per year, along with the American Cancer Society bike-a-thon, which was 26 miles all over town, and the March of Dimes walk-a-thon, where we all walked all over town.
We were lucky enough to celebrate the bicentennial where us students created a tile mosaic of the Shot Tower, William Black boat (and) the Julien Dubuque monument. That mosaic still hangs on the walls today in the back stairwell of Fulton.
Ferdinand Walter (Wally) Krawczuk
I have been blessed with many wonderful peers, parents and school officials/staff … especially in my 16 formative teaching years at Fulton School.
I remember so well that day on Jan. 22, 1973, when I walked into my first classroom at Fulton School after graduating with a BA in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. I was going to teach a sixth-grade class made up of 34 students in the morning and 36 in the afternoon. This was a shared-time program in which students from Holy Ghost Catholic School attended certain classes in the public school. I would be teaching math, science (and) language arts/spelling. This was my first teaching job, and I wanted to work in making a difference for my students.
One of the activities which the students worked on was their 20-foot-long ecology train fashioned from discarded corrugated boxes and barrels. They also made terrariums and hung mobiles designed from discarded tin and aluminum cans.
Other memorable activities connected to the curriculum were “Newspaper in the Classroom” in conjunction with the Telegraph Herald, driftwood art, decoupage plaques, kites made and flown and tied in with math, and walking canes connected with a story in language arts called “The Talking Stick.”
One year, I was the teacher of all subjects for a combined fifth-and-sixth-grade classroom with nine students in each grade in the same room. … I created a large board of puzzle pieces and gave each student (and myself) a puzzle piece on which to write a goal for him/herself for the year. We decorated and glued them together. It was displayed all year long as a reminder to them that we could all work together and learn from one another.
Jean McDonald
I served as principal of Fulton School from July 2003 to July 2011. The best thing about memories is making them. The memories were made with great students and their families and an incredible staff. I am very grateful to have been a part of Fulton’s history!
Keith Miller
I attended Fulton School from first to sixth grade from 1976 to 1982. I will always have fond memories of my years at Fulton. Teachers that especially stand out (are) Debbie Bean and Debbie Anderson, among other great educators. Also, Cheryl Werner, who was not a teacher during my time as a student but was a teacher I worked with in her classroom when I was in college.
Another teacher was music teacher Arline Dieterich, who sadly passed away a few years ago at the age of 100. She was outstanding. She put together amazing Christmas and spring music programs. She gave 100%, and Fulton was not the only school she was at. In May, the sixth-grade girls would do a Maypole dance at the spring program.
The first years we would have an ice cream social, which consisted of activities on the playground. We also had a day of fun classes, where we would break off in groups with all grades and do an art class or a nature walk or gather on the playground and someone would introduce us to the guitar. There (also) was a three-day day camp adventure at the Girl Scout camp when we were in sixth grade.
Jane Morgan
The school year of 1966 to 1967, our son, Randy, was a student in Liz Bray’s kindergarten class (at Fulton). There were two Randys in her class that year. Our name was shorter than the other boy’s, so Mrs. Bray printed our Randy’s last name on his papers. That’s how he learned to print his last name.
Deb (Dorschner) Ruh
I entered kindergarten in fall 1957. I remember being taken out of my first-grade class one day. A teacher told me I was chosen, with another girl, to be a train bearer in the May program. A king and queen of the May were always named at the end of the year. It was very exciting!
Arline Dieterich was the music teacher for many years. She put on very nice school programs on Christmas and the May program. I couldn’t wait for sixth grade when we could do the Maypole dance. It was so much fun to perform.
My four older sisters had (Ms. Dieterich) for their teacher also. She was strict and knew her job well. Sometimes we’d do skits, and I remember three other girls and me were in a toothpaste ad. We made a big toothbrush and had some lines to recite.
Sandra Schult
My biggest memories of Fulton Elementary are performing the Maypole dance with Arline Dieterich as our music teacher and being a safety patrol (member). I was a student at Fulton from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Pam Sejkora
Fulton School was the setting for one of the favorite moments of my teaching career. I had a large collection of teddy bears, collected from my travels, and I took them to school and set up a still life arrangement of them all in the center of the art room. I introduced the bears by name and where they had come from to each class and then the art concepts and techniques that were the heart of the lesson. At the end of the day, I left the room with the still life ready for the next day.
Next morning, upon returning, there was a hole in the still life; one of my bears was missing. I spoke to each class about how disappointed I was that someone would take a teddy bear that was important to me, and that taking something that was another’s property was hurtful and the wrong thing to do.
I thought that would be the end of it, but the next morning before school, a third-grade student came into the art room and told me how sorry she was that someone had hurt my feelings. She then presented me with her own well-loved, well-worn teddy bear to make me feel better. That heartfelt gesture made my day, and I will never forget her generosity.
Judy Syke
I had many amazing experiences teaching some truly wonderful third- and fourth-graders during my 24 years at Fulton School. Most of the kids were appreciative of the attention and help they received from me and the other dedicated teachers who wanted to see them have fun while achieving academic and social success. My heart is warmed each time former students approach me to recall the positive experiences they had at Fulton 20, 30 or 40 years ago. I feel fortunate to have had the privilege of getting to know the students and their families.
Gary Flynn
My wife, Patty Schiel Flynn, was not only a (Fulton) student but a next-door neighbor. Her former address, 2527 White St., is currently the parking lot on the southeast side of the school next to the gym door. My wife attended kindergarten there, and her classroom was accessed by the exterior steps to the second floor. She and her sister Peggy (Schiel Hoffmann) grew up playing in the school playground and spent time using the south wall as a backstop for practicing tennis.
Gina (Willis) Gross
I attended Fulton for kindergarten in 1964 in the p.m. class. It’s hard to believe we went to school just for the afternoon and had an afternoon snack and a rest time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.