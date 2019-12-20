GALENA, Ill. -- Authorities said a woman was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment after a crash Thursday outside of Galena.
Sandy Zink, 51, of Stockton, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena before ultimately being airlifted to an Iowa City hospital, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at 4:55 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 20 east of Galena and west of Williams Drive. A press release states that Zink's vehicle was parked on the eastbound shoulder when it went to reenter the eastbound lane but instead left the roadway and entered a ditch. The vehicle then crashed through a barbed wire fence, went through a field and crashed into an embankment.