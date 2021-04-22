PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash last week outside Platteville.
Emily Spensley, 25, of Lancaster, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. April 15 on Wisconsin 81 at its intersection with Whig Road. The release states that Spensley was westbound on the highway when a vehicle driven by Randy Jentz, 23, of Platteville, pulled out from the stop sign on Whig, striking the rear of Spensley’s vehicle.
Spensley lost control of her vehicle, and it came to a rest in the ditch.
Jentz was cited with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.