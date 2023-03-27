A Dubuque woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to leaving two children unattended in a bathtub, allegedly leading to a near-drowning and severe brain injury to her infant.

Champayne R. Sandifer- Jackson, 22, recently entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to three counts of child endangerment and one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Her sentencing hearing is set for May 15.

