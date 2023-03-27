A Dubuque woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to leaving two children unattended in a bathtub, allegedly leading to a near-drowning and severe brain injury to her infant.
Champayne R. Sandifer- Jackson, 22, recently entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to three counts of child endangerment and one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Her sentencing hearing is set for May 15.
If a plea deal is accepted, charges of child endangerment causing serious bodily injury and possession of marijuana would be dismissed.
Court documents state that emergency responders were dispatched to Sandifer-Jackson’s residence on May 30 after a possible drowning was reported.
A then-almost-8-month-old was found unresponsive, and responders started CPR, documents state. The boy was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Sandifer-Jackson told police that she was giving the boy and his then-2-year-old brother a bath, with about 4 inches of water in the tub.
Sandifer-Jackson then saw she had a missed call from a neighbor, so she left “her residence to go see what the neighbor had called about,” documents state.
“Sandifer-Jackson indicated she was gone for approximately two minutes,” documents state. “When she returned to the bathroom, the water in the tub was higher than when she left and (the infant) was flipped over out of his baby tub, facedown in the water.”
She pulled the child out and started CPR until the police arrived.
“During treatment at (the Iowa City hospital), doctors noted evidence of a significant lack of blood flow, which correlated with the provided history of drowning and resuscitation efforts,” documents state. “As a result, (the infant) was diagnosed with a severe brain injury and continues to have debilitating side effects as a result.”
Documents state that a hair sample from the boy showed he had illegal drugs in his system — cocaine, ecstasy and “THC metabolite.”
Hair samples from Sandifer- Jackson’s two other children — the 2-year-old and a 7-year-old — determined that both had cocaine and THC metabolite in their systems. Sandifer-Jackson also showed the drugs in her system after an analysis, documents state.
Sandifer-Jackson told police that she did not use ecstasy or cocaine and that, while she had smoked marijuana, she hadn’t done so in three months.
“Sandifer-Jackson indicated she has not ever seen any family or friends using drugs in front of her children, and she does not know how they would have tested positive,” documents state.