The City of Prairie du Chien soon will open all city roads to all-terrain and utility vehicle traffic on a one-year trial basis.
The vehicles will be permitted to utilize city streets and public parking lots after signs are installed within “a few weeks,” according to Mayor Dave Hemmer.
No ATV/UTVs can operate on city roadways from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. They must have functional headlights, taillights and brake lights.
All ATV/UTV drivers must be at least 16 years of age and possess a valid driver’s license and liability insurance.
No person younger than 18 is allowed operate or be a passenger without wearing protective headgear. All UTV operators and passengers must wear seatbelts.
Open alcoholic beverages are not allowed on the vehicles.
The city will announce when the roads are open on social media, Hemmer said. The city’s Facebook page is located at www.bit.ly/2mc2vE5.
City access will connect existing ATV/UTV routes, including Vineyard Road to the south and Crawford County K to the north.