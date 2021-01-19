Dubuque County zoning officials will host a public hearing today to consider the rezoning of nearly 7 acres that could be used as a dealership and body shop for a truck and trailer sales company.
Kordell Properties is among the applicants seeking to rezone 6.91 acres for industrial use. It is currently zoned for highway business, rural residential and multi-family residential.
County documents state that the applicants hope to use the land for “a new dealership for a sister company, Kordell Truck and Trailer Sales, that would include office space, a customer waiting area, mechanic and detail shops and potentially a body shop.”
The property in question is located 0.66 miles southeast of the City of Dubuque at the corner of U.S. 20 and North Cascade Road.
An official county notice states that the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Dubuque County West Campus, 1225 Seippel Road. It also will be held virtually via Zoom.