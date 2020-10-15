Police said a child suffered a possible concussion when she was struck by a vehicle in Dubuque.
Destini D. Walker, 11, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The collision occurred at about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Locust Street. The report states that Walker went to cross the street from between two large vehicles and did not look to her left before entering the roadway.
Walker was struck by a vehicle driven by Malikah A. Hollins, 18, of Dubuque. The report states that Hollins said she did not have time to stop when she saw Walker coming into the street.
Walker complained of pain in her left leg and head but did not remember getting hit, the report stated. She did not have any serious injuries but was held for observation after showing symptoms of a possible concussion.