The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jason P. Cullen, 50, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 5:25 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief.
  • Louis J. Walsh, 19 of 2021 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of second-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief.