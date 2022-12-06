When Bill and Mary Rhomberg celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary four years ago, they returned to the place where they had their very first date in 1966 — Timmerman’s Supper Club in East Dubuque, Ill.
“Timmerman’s has played a big part in our lives,” said Bill, now 85. “We’ve celebrated so many important occasions there.”
Bill and Mary, now 78, were colleagues at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, where Bill was a social studies teacher and basketball coach and Mary taught Spanish.
“There was a picnic (for the staff) before the school year started,” Mary said. “That’s where we met.”
Bill said a fellow teacher, Ed Colbert, must have seen a spark between Bill and the then-Mary Sheehan because he set them up on that first date and accompanied them along with his wife, Dolly.
On their third date, Bill and Mary went out to eat at a restaurant in Wisconsin. Bill decided it was time to let Mary know where he stood.
“I said, ‘I know we’ve only been dating for a few weeks, but Mary, I’m 30 years old. I’m at a point where I can’t play games. If you know that there is no possibility that I’m a potential husband, then I don’t think we should continue because it’s kind of a waste of time,’” Bill said.
Mary found out quickly that Bill was not one to keep his feelings to himself.
“I wasn’t sure what to think,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, I got to figure out how to deal with this now.’ But I’m sure I also thought, ‘Wow, this is different.’”
Mary remembers many nights after dates, when she and Bill would sit in the car and be deep in conversation until well into the wee morning hours.
“Why make a commitment to marriage and then find out that you have all these problems?” Bill asked. “I mean, it was good. We really didn’t have disagreements. But we had some deep discussions.”
Neither one remembers a proposal, although Bill has joked for years with Mary that she was the one that popped the question. After their wedding on June 8, 1968, the couple honeymooned in northern Wisconsin and returned home to Dubuque, where they still live.
Both taught at Wahlert until son Bill arrived. Mary chose to stay home to raise him and his brother, Jim, who arrived a few years later. The couple now also has five grandchildren.
Grandson Andrew Rhomberg, of Madison, Wis., remembers thinking his grandparents were rock stars at his grandfather’s annual birthday party.
“Everyone would come — cousins, all the family, all their friends,” he said. “I thought they were celebrities. The way they interacted with everybody, how everyone looked up to them. It was such a cool thing.”
Son Bill, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, said it is rare that his parents go anywhere without being recognized.
“They definitely have a wide net of friends and people they’ve affected,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of teachers can say they same thing. They had a big impact on people. No matter where they went, there’d be somebody that would want to say, ‘Hi.’”
Son Jim, of Lake Forest, Ill., said his father still keeps in touch with many of his former basketball players and students.
“The impact that he’s had on so many people is amazing,” he said. “He hears ‘Coach Rhomberg’ or ‘Mr. Rhomberg’ wherever he goes. He knew the importance of building those relationships.”
When the Rhomberg boys were in high school, Mary embarked on a second career at William C. Brown Publishing in Dubuque, working in the religious education division. The company was bought and sold repeatedly during Mary’s tenure there, which lasted 20 years until she retired in 2003 as director of operations.
After both she and Bill retired, they enjoyed continuing their athletic pursuits, which included golf and tennis. Mary has discovered a new passion with pickleball, and Bill goes nearly every day to Stonehill Communities Wellness Center to work out.
They also have enjoyed traveling, particularly when Jim and his family lived in Australia and the Netherlands, where they could visit for an extended period of time and experience life as a local.
“Sometimes, they would take us to other places,” Bill said. “We saw a lot of Europe. It’s nice to be able to go and explore. We really have done a lot of that.”
Jim said he has been impacted by the example that his parents set, as well as the loyalty and admiration they have for each other.
“They lead by example, not just words,” he said. “And they have a genuine admiration for each other. My dad is so appreciative of my mom. When we’re on the phone, he often says, ‘I’ll let you talk to Number One.’”
Mary said the secret to their marriage has been their common interests but also being able to have their own space.
“I knew I wanted somebody who had a faith life,” she said. “And I didn’t mind that he was interested in sports. But I also think it’s very important to have a life apart and have space to do your own thing.”
For Mary, that often involves doing things for others.
“Her biggest love language is acts of service,” Andrew said. “She’s always seeing what she can do for others and how she can help. I’ve translated that into my life, and a big part of that is from Grandma.”
For Bill, he considers Mary and his family a gift from God.
“When I was doing graduate studies at (University of) Iowa, I was offered an athletic director’s position,” he said. “I ended up not taking it and returning to Wahlert. And that first (staff) picnic was in 1966 where I met Mary. That A.D. position would have been a very reasonable one to take. But if I’d taken it, I wouldn’t have met this wonderful woman and I wouldn’t have the wonderful family that I have.”
