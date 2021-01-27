Voting sites are set for the special elections in Dubuque.
Susan Farber, John Pregler and Nichole Weber are running in the primary for the Ward 1 city council seat, which is set for Tuesday, Feb. 2. The top two vote-getters will move on to the March 2 special election.
This week, all households in the ward with a registered voter will receive a postcard with details about their polling sites, according to a press release from Dubuque County Commissioner of Elections Kevin Dragotto.
Voting sites include:
- First Precinct, Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Drive
- Second Precinct, Tri-State Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road
- Third Precinct, St. Peter Lutheran Church, 13200 Asbury Road
- Fourth Precinct, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
- Fifth Precinct, Summit Congregational Church, 2885 JFK Road
Voters can also determine their voting site online at dubuquecountyiowa.gov.