Jon Kane and Joe Kane joined Kane Appraisal Services Inc. as real estate appraisers, where they will appraise residential, multi-family and commercial properties in the tri-state area.
•
HTLF announced hiring Ernest Hamblen as IT service desk analyst I and Judy Demkier as an item processing clerk.
Also, the business promoted Justin Oswald to retail loan collection manager and Lisa Wehrspann to deposit specialist.
•
Dr. Anshul Agarwala joined the Medical Associates Clinic Orthopaedics Department. He specializes in surgeries of the hand, wrist and elbow.
•
Eagle Point Solar appointed Brittani Hess as solar benefit manager. She will manage the tasks associated with building and supporting business relationships in an effort to enhance renewable and sustainable initiatives within the company workforce.
•
Tucker Freight Lines was recognized as the 2022 Top Woman-Owned Business by Women in Trucking.
•
Joseph Leibfried, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Dubuque, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors,” published by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes next-generation financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
•
GreenState Credit Union announced the launch of the GreenState Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding the impact of the business’ community investment and philanthropic giving. The foundation seeks to provide its members and communities with solutions to improve financial health, address the shortage of affordable housing and sustain the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.