The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently approved changes to rent and utilities assistance after the county took over general assistance operations again this month.
Changes include a new client intake process, a shorter application and changes to how much assistance applicants receive from county funding.
The Dubuque County Veterans Affairs Department operated general assistance, which provides income-based payments to assist with rent, utilities and burial expenses, until the supervisors outsourced the program to nonprofit Resources Unite starting in 2019.
Resources Unite handled it until June 30 of this year, after supervisors voted to bring the service back in-house under the oversight of Veterans Affairs.
Now, applicants seeking rent or utilities assistance will be asked to call Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa at 833-587-8322. Staff there are working with a group of organizations that provide similar assistance to county residents.
“General Assistance is a very small player amongst those different groups,” said Dubuque County Project Coordinator Ed Raber. “We’re also not case managers. We’re more of a funder than a provider. So one of these partners would call and say ‘We can help them with this much, but they need a little more.’”
Community Solutions staff will determine which partners’ program best fits the applicants’ needs and qualifications. If general assistance is one of those programs, Community Solutions will call Veterans Affairs.
Veterans Affairs Director Randy Rennison told the Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting that the change will decrease the amount the county pays per applicant by targeting specific needs for the general assistance program.
“We would be handling more of the short-term help for people, to get them by and through a tough spot,” he said.
Due to that change, the new guidelines reduce the maximum annual assistance to a single applicant from $1,000 to $325 and the annual maximum assistance for a family from $2,000 to $425. That means more applicants could potentially receive county assistance.
Applicants to the program also will have a shorter, less complicated application. The previous application was more than a dozen pages long, required more than 30 signatures and many documents.
“Because we don’t do follow-up, we were trying to do all of this information gathering on the front end,” Raber said. “It took forever. People were waiting for way too long.”
Rennison said he felt some of the previously required information was unnecessary.
“Why would we have a person sign their names 33 times for different items?” he asked. “I don’t think (supervisors) really need how many times they’ve been married, where their family is. We narrowed it down to what the county would actually need.”
Veterans Affairs will still handle the burial assistance portion of the general assistance program, as staff there already do similar work with area veterans.