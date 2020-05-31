When the Iowa Legislature reconvenes the 2020 session on Wednesday, June 3, the legislative process and health precautions will be at the forefront.
Legislative leaders have put some measures in place for everyone, taking precautions with 150 elected officials and staff returning from every county in the state to the county with — by far — the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa to work in one building for long hours.
“It was a petri dish every year when the flu would come around,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, of the Statehouse in past legislative sessions. “This is more deadly and more infectious.”
Lawmakers will no longer hold committee meetings in smaller rooms spread around the Capitol, for instance. Instead, they will hold all committees and subcommittees in the large main chambers — with no pages next to them and no ushers at the chambers’ doors. Members of the public will be screened for symptoms before entry, although lawmakers won’t, which Jochum dislikes.
But she plans to take every precaution she can.
“The whole thing relies on whether or not the people in that building are going to follow the mitigation principles,” Jochum said. “That means you wear a mask, you wear a face shield if you’re going to be surrounded by people for long periods of time. It means washing our hands regularly and using hand sanitizer. If we all follow those protocols, we should be fine.”
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, said he, too, will wear a mask upon his return to the Statehouse — even if he says it is mostly his wife’s idea.
“We’ve got to be very careful,” he said. “She would prefer I don’t bring it back home. And in this environment, you just don’t know. I plan on going through all the protocols.”
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, said he planned to wear at least a mask as well.
“To me, it’s a matter of courtesy to others,” he said.
He added, “When you’re wearing a mask yourself, you’re not going to be as apt to infect other people. Our health care experts have made it very clear. I know they’re irritating and not much fun to wear.”
Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, both Democrats of Dubuque, said they were packing face shields gifted to them — by Loras College and a tri-state mask-making group, respectively.
“That’s a real honor, that my constituents want to make sure I’m safe and I come home safe from the Capitol,” James said. “But that’s the Dubuque spirit. We look out for each other. I have concerns about making sure we’re staying safe. There are a number of legislators who are in the vulnerable age category for COVID-19.”
Not all area lawmakers are taking such extreme measures, though.
“I don’t know that anything is required,” said Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga. “The face masks and gloves are not required, so no, I will not be wearing a face mask or gloves.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, also does not plan to wear a mask when she returns to the Capitol.
“I helped make 4,000 of them with our local company, but I don’t wear one when I’m out and about,” she said. “I have in different cases. It’s a personal preference. I don’t plan to wear one in the Iowa state Capitol unless I get down there and see a huge change.”
Iowa primary election Tuesday
Iowa voters can head to the polls on Tuesday, June 2, for the primary election — but many election officials are hoping residents won’t have to because they already cast their ballots.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. To find your polling place, visit https://bit.ly/2yNcQNv.
Election officials around the state, including those in Dubuque County, have advocated for residents to vote early to avoid having to go to polling places on Tuesday — and potentially increase the chances of the spread of COVID-19.
In Dubuque County, in-person early voting still can be done on Monday, June 1, at the Election Annex, 75 Locust St. in Dubuque. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Voters should call 563-587-3870, ext. 1980, upon arriving at the annex, and staff will help them cast their ballot while remaining in their vehicle.
County auditors are taking measures to keep polling sites safe Tuesday. Those measures include personal protective equipment for poll workers, limiting the number of polling places and disposing of pens after an individual use.
In the Democratic primary, a lot of eyes will be on the five-way race for the party’s nomination to face freshman Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst this fall.
In Dubuque, Isenhart also faces a Democratic challenger in Grant Davis.
For Republicans in this area, a big race is the one between Thomas Hansen and Ashley Hinson, the winner of which will face freshman Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer.
And in Jackson County, there are contested races in both the Democratic and Republican primaries to represent those parties in the race to be the county’s next sheriff.Grassley, Durbin introduce work visa bill
U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., again introduced bipartisan a bill recently to reform and close loopholes in visa programs that would “protect American workers and crack down on foreign outsourcing companies,” according to a joint press release.
The longtime senators first introduced the legislation in 2007. Their release said the current system “deprives qualified Americans of high-skilled jobs.”
“For years, outsourcing companies have used loopholes in the laws to displace qualified American workers and facilitate the outsourcing of American jobs,” Durbin wrote. “Our legislation would end these abuses and protect American and foreign workers from exploitation.”
According to the release, the legislation prohibits the replacement of American employees by foreign holders of certain work visas, as well as companies with more than 50% of their workforce holding those vias from gathering more into the country to work there.
“Congress created these programs to complement America’s high-skilled workforce, not replace it,” Grassley wrote. “Unfortunately, some companies are trying to exploit the programs by cutting American workers for cheaper labor.”
Calendar
7 p.m. today — Isenhart will host a virtual event featuring a conversation with Minnesota Rep. Rick Hansen, who is chairman of the Minnesota House of Representatives Environment and Natural Resources Committee. “We will discuss how to keep our land, water, air, climate, wildlife and food front and center as priorities in the age of COVID-19,” states the event description. There is no cost to participate. Register at https://bit.ly/3evxTU7.
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 — Iowa primary election