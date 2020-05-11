EDGEWOOD, Iowa — In 2018, Augustus “Charlie” Ehlers led a major volunteer effort for the Clayton County Fair to purchase and weld together 360 gates to go with a new hog barn.
The project saved the local fair board tens of thousands of dollars and involved a team of about 80 volunteers. Charlie led it all at the age of 15.
“I really like helping out the community,” he said. “Helping people out just makes you feel good at the end of the day.”
From an early age, Charlie has volunteered regularly in the community, something he largely attributes to his parents. Enrolled in both Boy Scouts and 4-H, he has participated in numerous service projects in Clayton County.
In 2018, he earned the rank of Life in the Boy Scouts. To attain the highest rank of
Eagle, he needed to complete a substantial service project in the community.
Ehler’s parents heard that the Clayton County Fair Board had constructed a new hog barn but were struggling to come up with the funds to install the necessary fencing.
“We were reaching out for help,” said Board Member Jim Hoth. “Charlie and his family approached us about building the gates.”
Where the fair board saw a challenge, Charlie saw
an opportunity. His father was a welder and had taught his son as well.
Charlie said such a project was a perfect opportunity to not only complete his qualifications for the rank of Eagle but also a chance to teach his fellow 4-H members how to weld.
“Welding in Iowa is a pretty lucrative career,” he said. “If we taught them the basics of welding, that could open up a career path for them.”
Working with local companies, Charlie presented his project proposal to the fair board. They would purchase the materials, and he would organize the volunteers to construct the fence.
In total, he saved the fair board about $60,000.
“I think it’s fantastic that he took the initiative,” Hoth said. “He really went out of his way to organize everything.”
Over the course of several weekends, Charlie and his father worked with 4-H students as young as 12 years old and taught them welding while they assembled the fence.
While the experience was challenging, Charlie said he is glad he put the time in to complete the project, which he estimates took about a year.
Hoth said it is efforts like the teen’s that inspires others to help out in their community.
“You know how hard it is to get people to volunteer,” Hoth said. “When one kid initiated it, he was able to get all these people to join him.”