Thomas Key might have taken a very different path in his life if it hadn’t been for some well-timed community service hours.
The 43-year-old Dubuque native is not afraid to admit that he was headed in the wrong direction in his life.
“I got into trouble,” he said. “I had to do community service, so I was assigned to DubuqueFest as a community service worker.”
Once DubuqueFest was done, he was sent to work with Donna Ginter, owner of West Dubuque Tap and the organizer and founder of Catfish Festival, Riverfest and Dubuque’s annual Thanksgiving dinner for those in need. Ginter died in 2013.
“She was like a mom to everybody, and she treated me like her own kid,” Key said. “She was also a tough lady who didn’t let you get away with anything and who made sure you did things right.”
Once Key’s community service was satisfied, he found himself continuing to volunteer to set up and tear down festival sites, and he realized he had found his purpose.
“I haven’t been in trouble in 20 years,” he said. “After my hours were done, I just kept on showing up and stuck with them.”
For 17 years, Key has been the go-to guy for set-up and tear-down for Dubuque Main Street’s farmers market and Music on Main events.
“I’m a man of all trades,” he said. “I set up. I tear down. I repair stuff when they need it. I put out all the trash barrels, whatever they need.”
Laura Bertjens, event and resource specialist for Dubuque Main Street, said Key is an important part of the organization’s volunteer staff.
“He does a lot of things that others may not want to do, and he does it with a smile,” she said. “He digs in and gets it done.”
Key gets up at 4:30 a.m. on Saturdays to ready the farmers market space. He marks the stall sizes, sets up tents and barricades, puts out trash barrels and gets everything ready before the vendors arrive to set up their wares.
“He can get things set up even before other volunteers get there,” Bertjens said. “A lot of times he gets there before the on-site manager.”
Key also is the volunteer who sets up Music on Main.
“He knows how to help with the things we need every time,” Bertjens said. “He hangs the banners, he places the trash barrels, he just knows exactly what needs to be done and where everything goes.”
Key said he enjoys the work so much that he stays to do things such as empty the trash and relieve security when they take their breaks.
“I’ve been doing it for so long, I’m just a floater,” he said. “I just go wherever they need me. My phone is always on. They know they can call me 24/7.”
When winter comes along, Key helps install the Christmas decorations on Main Street and is on call to help with any glitches.
Key said he feels appreciated by Dubuque Main Street and its board and continues to enjoy the work he does.
“I like giving back, and I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can,” he said.
