LANCASTER, Wis. — An $8 million workforce housing project will move forward in Lancaster’s business park following a unanimous Common Council vote.
Common Council members this week approved using the Arrow Ridge Business Park site for the project, which will create two 20-unit apartment complexes to bolster workforce development efforts.
“This housing is for individuals or families who have good jobs, but they make too much money for low-income housing and they don’t have enough money to go out and build a new house or get a market-rate apartment,” City Administrator David Carlson said.
The 4.5-acre site is inside the Arrow Ridge Business Park, and council members previously expressed concern with using industrial space for residential use.
Council President Shayne LaBudda said while not ideal, council members changed course after it became clear that better options would not be available in the necessary timeframe and price range.
“As time has passed and nothing has come up as an alternative, we decided to revisit the site and move forward,” LaBudda said after the meeting. “... If we had more time or money on our hands, it might have been different.”
LaBudda also said there hasn’t been much industrial interest in the site, decreasing the likelihood of the complexes supplanting future business growth.
The Arrow Ridge site offers several benefits, according to council documents. These include full service of utilities and a stormwater pond, proximity to employers in the park and city ownership of the property, which reduces land acquisition costs.
“I really consider workforce housing to be industrial development because industry cannot hire staff if staff cannot live reasonably close to where they work,” Carlson said in advocating for the business park site.
In March, the city received a $3.4 million state grant to address housing needs in Lancaster with the intention of building the development in partnership with Wisconsin Management Co., which will provide most of the remaining funding. City officials also plan to issue the company a $600,000 loan to cover other costs.
The apartments will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, and Carlson said the intent is to rent the units for $800 to $950 a month. The apartments are aimed at people making 80% to 120% of the median household income in Lancaster.
City officials now will work on finalizing the development agreement with Wisconsin Management Co. Carlson said the goal is to break ground this year to keep up with the construction deadline of the end of 2024, which was set by the state as part of the grant allocation.
“This parcel is perfect for development,” he said. “... (And the project) supports the future growth and development of the community in strategic ways.”
