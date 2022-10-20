LANCASTER, Wis. — An $8 million workforce housing project will move forward in Lancaster’s business park following a unanimous Common Council vote.

Common Council members this week approved using the Arrow Ridge Business Park site for the project, which will create two 20-unit apartment complexes to bolster workforce development efforts.

