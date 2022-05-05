EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- East Dubuque's police chief recently requested that a former mayor be charged with disorderly conduct for calling 911 "causing a false alarm that would result in an emergency response."
Police Chief Luke Kovacic requested the charge against former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand due to a sequence of events on April 21. Reached today, Jo Daviess County State's Attorney Chris Allendorf told the Telegraph Herald that he still is looking into the matter and has not decided whether to file a charge.
In an incident report, Kovacic reported that he was attending a City Council meeting at City Hall at 6 p.m. April 21. The phone in City Hall soon started ringing. Kovacic reported calls came in at 6:05, 6:08, 6:09 and 6:10 p.m.
"I answered the phone at 6:09, and the person quickly hung the phone up," the chief stated in his report. "The same number called back at 6:10 p.m. When I answered the phone "East Dubuque City Hall," the caller identified himself (as) Kirk. I knew the voice to be Kirk VanOstrand. Kirk asked me what was going on. I told him I was not going to speak with him and if he had an emergency to call 911."
A few minutes later, emergency dispatchers paged East Dubuque firefighters after they received a report of a person not breathing.
"Officer Jeremiah Mast entered City Hall looking for the subject not breathing at City Hall," states Kovacic's report. "I told him everything was fine here, then dispatch stated the call plotted on Peach Street in East Dubuque. Knowing Kirk lives at 312 Peach St., Officer Mast and myself went to Kirk's residence. While en route, dispatch confirmed it was indeed Kirk's residence."
VanOstrand answered the door after Kovacic knocked for the second time, according to body camera footage provided by police.
"So you called 911," Kovacic said.
"Yeah, you told me to," VanOstrand replied.
"If there was an emergency," Kovacic said. "You told the dispatch that somebody wasn't breathing."
"That was me," VanOstrand replied.
"What was the issue?" Kovacic asked.
"I wasn't breathing," VanOstrand said.
In his report, Kovacic wrote, "Kirk stated that it was him, but he's fine now. I asked when he called 911 why he didn't tell dispatch he was the one not breathing. Kirk stated, 'That's what I'm sticking to.'"
Kovacic continued, "During my encounter with Kirk, it was clear he was breathing fine and did not appear to be in distress, which is when I caught on that he was playing games."
A volunteer firefighter arrived at the scene and, as police were leaving, went to check on the health of VanOstrand.
A short time later, Kovacic said that firefighter, "without me asking, stated, 'There's nothing wrong with him,' meaning Kirk."
That prompted the police chief to request the disorderly conduct charge be filed against VanOstrand.
The calls from VanOstrand came during the City Council meeting in which council members approved a three-year contract for City Manager Loras Herrig.
Mayor Randy Degenhardt recently filed a petition in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court for the issuance of a stalking/no-contact order against VanOstrand, whom Degenhardt said had harassed him for months with demands that he fire Herrig.
Judge John Hay denied Degenhardt’s petition, finding that he did not meet the burden of proof that VanOstrand’s behavior constituted stalking and that VanOstrand was exercising his freedom of speech.