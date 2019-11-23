DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Belmont man accused of so severely neglecting his infant children that one nearly died and both likely suffered permanent physical and development defects has taken a plea deal.
Dalton A. Hopper, 25, this week pleaded guilty in Lafayette County Circuit Court to felony child abuse-intentionally causing great bodily harm and felony chronic neglect of a child-consequence is great bodily harm, according to online court records.
Terms of the plea deal weren’t immediately available, but Wisconsin law allows for a sentence of up to 40 years in prison. Additional charges of chronic neglect of a child and child abuse-intentionally cause harm were dropped, according to online court records.
His sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 17.
Also charged in the case is Hopper’s fiance, Jamie L. Weigel, 26, who previously pleaded guilty in Lafayette County Circuit Court to child abuse-intentionally causing great bodily harm and chronic neglect of a child.
Her sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 10.
Authorities in March were called to Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville to investigate a report of neglect, according to court documents. Weigel and Hopper had brought their then-4-month-old daughter in to be checked for “excessive vomiting.”
Doctors determined she had extreme diaper rash and bed sores. They also concluded she “could have died from malnutrition in as little as a week’s time since (her) body has used up the majority of fatty and muscle tissues and was going to start feeding on its own organs,” court documents stated.
The girl weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces — less than her birth weight of 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
Investigators discovered that the girl and her sister were kept in a room where they were left alone for the majority of the day. The girl’s 1-year-old sister also was severely underweight and suffers “significant developmental delays,” according to court documents.