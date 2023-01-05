In 1868, the Iowa Supreme Court issued a verdict allowing for the integration of the state’s schools, but nearly 10 years after the ruling, they remained segregated in Dubuque.
It is one of the many historic facts recently uncovered by the city’s Black Heritage Survey, which aims to provide an extensive history of Dubuque’s Black residents.
While research for the survey is not expected to be completed until mid-2023, city staff this week reported the highlights so far to City Council members and outlined how the project intends to tell the story of Dubuque’s Black heritage in the future.
“We want to learn as much as we can about the way that Black history informs Dubuque’s history,” said Chris Happ Olson, assistant planner for Dubuque and project lead for the survey. “Our goal is to weave that history back into the narrative of Dubuque.”
Work on the Black Heritage Survey started in February, after the city secured $30,000 from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affair’s Historic Resource Development Program for the project. The city contributed $18,000.
Part of that funding went toward hiring consultant Wapsi Valley Archaeology to assist with the research.
Unlike other historical surveys that prioritize digging into the history of specific structures, Olson said, the Black History Survey focused on telling the specific stories of Black people in Dubuque. They include Nathaniel and Charlotte Morgan, the earliest Black settlers of Dubuque who moved to the community in 1839, and Theatrice Gibbs, who attended Dubuque Senior High School in 1934 and is believed to be the first Black captain of a high school football team in an integrated school in the U.S.
Anthony Allen, president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, said highlighting previously unheralded Black residents helps give Black people living in Dubuque today a better sense of belonging in the community.
“It adds a lot when a young Black child can see the terminal at the airport is named after someone that looks like them,” Allen said, referencing the Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal at Dubuque Regional Airport, named after the Black World War II fighter pilot and Dubuque native. “When we see those heroes, that is testimony to the fact that we belong here.”
Olson said much of the work will highlight the historically Black 19th-century neighborhood around West Eighth Street.
Along with the city’s work, several other volunteers and local organizations are helping flesh out the history.
One of those partners, Loras College Center for Dubuque History, conducted research and wrote multiple articles on Black students who attended the college, such as Greg Rhodes, who quit the college’s basketball team in 1968 after refusing to comply with the college’s athletic policy that required him to shave his facial hair. That decision led the college to form a committee to review the policy, and it ultimately was changed in the following academic year.
The center’s director, Heidi Pettitt, said the survey is filling in the gaps of Dubuque’s memory in regard to its Black residents.
“The full history of Dubuque is very important to us,” she said.
While the survey highlights the successes of Black Dubuquers, it also explores the stories of racism and segregation that are imbedded in the city’s history, including a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan in the early 20th century and the implementation of restrictive covenants in housing developments designed to prevent Black families from moving into them.
Olson said the project so far has been a success, but there are stories that remain untold.
“We know the story of what Dubuque schools were like before they were integrated, but we now need to see what it was like when segregated schools were closed and students were now going to ward schools,” Olson said. “We are still researching that.”
Along with completing the research, Olson said project coordinators are exploring ways to efficiently and accessibly share survey findings.
Late last year, the city unveiled an online web tool that provided a geographic information systems story map to detail some of the history of Black Dubuque residents.
Olson added that the city is exploring the development of a mobile app that will allow residents to take a walking tour of the city and visit the sites that are most important to Dubuque’s Black heritage.
“It would be a great way to show so much of that history that has been lost,” Olson said. “People could hear the children of Robert Martin talk about him as they stand in front of his house on Hill Street.”
City Council members voiced their enthusiasm for the project this week.
Council Member David Resnick said the survey sheds light on the important role that Black people played in shaping the community. He said a lot of Dubuque residents think in terms of “us” and “them.”
“This survey proves a lot of people have been ‘us’ for a long time, and they belong here,” he said. “And they have a long tradition here, and they have contributed to the community.”
