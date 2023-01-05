In 1868, the Iowa Supreme Court issued a verdict allowing for the integration of the state’s schools, but nearly 10 years after the ruling, they remained segregated in Dubuque.

It is one of the many historic facts recently uncovered by the city’s Black Heritage Survey, which aims to provide an extensive history of Dubuque’s Black residents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.