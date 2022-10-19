CASCADE, Iowa — A new school music curriculum that merges musical education with social and brain development is being pioneered at Cascade Elementary School.
“Mindful Musicians” was written by Cascade native Callie FitzGerald, founder of Centrally Rooted in Dubuque.
A Cascade High School graduate, FitzGerald received her undergraduate degree in music education and vocal performance from Clarke University and later earned her master’s degree in neurological music therapy. Returning to eastern Iowa a few years later, FitzGerald said she found her niche in combining music therapy experiences and life experiences.
“I saw a need in our children for us to reach them at a foundational level of their brain development, so they’re raised knowing how to go into the world facing the challenges that precede them with confidence and coping strategies,” she said. “We’re giving them armor to carry them through the hardships of life, but doing it through music since it’s such an accessible way for kids to connect and get things stuck in their head that are purposeful.”
FitzGerald founded Centrally Rooted in October 2021 as a “center for the arts with the implementation of creating competence via the arts.” It focuses on music, art, yoga, theater and dance living in one space. FitzGerald wrote the curriculum’s albums with fellow Cascade native Scott McDermott with FitzGerald designing the curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade. Mindful Musicians has a parents’ curriculum with the same music content but different interventions for those 6 and younger at Centrally Rooted.
According to FitzGerald, the curriculum meets all the standards of a socio-emotional curriculum and music curriculum. It consists of songs with lyrical content to serve the kids, breathing techniques or chanting positive affirmations to themselves. Each class has at least three songs for the kids to sing, as well as opportunities to discuss the message, stretch and play instruments.
“A lot of time, we’ll start with a chant since that engages both hemispheres of the brain and gets them focused on a talk. Then, we always do a movement intervention like dancing or moving around the room with different stations and instruments.”
”It’s been surreal and magical to see it brought to life in the classroom here,” said FitzGerald.
Music teacher Amy Goebel said the songs promote coping skills and positive self-talk. She encourages the kids to remember the songs the next time a related situation comes up to help find a solution.
For example, one song titled “Good Kid” teaches kids it’s OK to make mistakes and try again after making a bad choice. Another one, a chant called “Don’t Give Up,” encourages them to overcome challenges.
Principal Dan Wendler said the pilot curriculum is perfect for the school and was fitting as a “full-circle story” for a school from FitzGerald’s hometown to be the first to try her program.
“We’ve done a lot of work with the social and emotional formation of kids,” he said. “It’s been a huge emphasis on what we’ve done at a school level for the last four years. This curriculum is right in line with that, a music program taking care of kids’ social and emotional needs so they can show up their best and learn their best. It was the perfect partnership of Callie’s vision and what we’re trying to accomplish and the work we’ve done.”
According to Wendler, the curriculum has been immensely popular with the students, encouraging possibilities for it to be adopted as the school’s full-time music curriculum.
“It’s been astounding,” she said. “Our kids, from the first time they had music class this year, talked about how much they loved it. Their passion and love for music class and what they’re learning is at an all-time high. We haven’t seen it at this level in my seven years here.”
FitzGerald hopes the current success at Cascade Elementary means Mindful Musicians soon will be marketable and implemented in many other schools.
