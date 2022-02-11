Local authorities said a prostitution sting that resulted in the arrests of 11 men, including Dubuque County’s treasurer, hopefully serves as a deterrent to people visiting websites selling sexual services that can be tied to human trafficking.
“We were aware that there’s human trafficking in this area, and it’s not always a simple task to intercept that and try to save those victims,” said Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy on Thursday. “The goal of this, number one, was we want it to be a deterrent for people going out and looking for these services. A lot of the time, messages about these services are for young people that are being trafficked.”
The two-day sting operation was conducted by the Sheriff’s Department, Dubuque Police Department and Iowa State Patrol on Tuesday and Wednesday.
County Treasurer Randy L. Wedewer, 60, of Epworth, Iowa, was among those arrested on charges of prostitution, but he could not be reached for comment again Thursday and county officials did not provide updates on his status.
County jail staff confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that Wedewer posted a $2,000 cash bond and was released from jail. No court hearings for Wedewer have been scheduled.
Staff at the Dubuque County Treasurer’s Office told the TH that Wedewer was not in the office on Thursday and forwarded the newspaper’s call to the county attorney’s office. A message to that office was not returned.
When contacted, County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he had no information to share about Wedewer’s status. Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham did not return calls seeking comment.
Wedewer was appointed as county treasurer by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 3 following the retirement of longtime Treasurer Eric Stierman.
In addition to Wedewer, those arrested in the sting were Vincent J. Hanson Jr., 59, of rural Dubuque; Timothy J. McAndrews, 57, of rural Dubuque; Kevin M. Bockenstedt, 41, of Sherrill, Iowa; Joshua J. Vondran, 40, of Epworth, Iowa; Ryan P. Besler, 31, of Farley, Iowa; Timothy W. Murphy, 55, of Peosta, Iowa; Jordan H. Watkins, 38, of Bellevue, Iowa; Timothy A. Griffin, 32, of Dickeyville, Wis.; Kevin V. Stanton, 63, of Montfort, Wis.; and Craig A. Mason, 57, of Stoughton, Wis.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said Thursday that the operation was a project initiated by investigators within the police and sheriff’s departments.
Court documents filed for all of the individuals arrested in the operation state, “The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services.”
McClimon said the message was posted on sites that law enforcement currently monitors for similar types of messages.
McClimon said the number of arrests made in two days highlights the prevalence of people in the area engaging with similar messages and sites.
“Our belief is that, by us doing this type of project, conducting the investigation, making the arrests, using similar (websites), hopefully we can stop people from engaging in this type of activity and these types of sites,” he said.
Those arrested responded to the ad and arranged a meeting with undercover officers at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive in Dubuque. Those arrested offered money for sexual acts, ranging from $75 to $250.
Court documents for Wedewer made publicly available Thursday stated that he went to the hotel and “purchased or offered to purchase another person’s services as a partner in a sex act in the amount of $75.”
McClimon said investigators met with management at Mainstay Suites as they planned the sting.
“They were immediately willing to help us and work with us in partnership with this project,” McClimon said. “... This is the first project of this nature that we’ve done that involves hotels and everything.”
A message seeking comment left Thursday at the hotel was not returned.
Both Kennedy and McClimon praised hotel officials.
“Without their help, it would’ve made things pretty difficult to do,” Kennedy said. “... It’s not a simple investigation to do, and I give credit to the investigators that were involved. They put a lot of effort into making this a successful operation from a law enforcement perspective.”
McClimon reported that investigators still were going through information gained from the operation and that there still is the possibility of additional charges.