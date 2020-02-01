STOCKTON, Ill. — Bernece Hill started working when she was 5.
Eighty-nine years later, she is still going strong.
On Thursday, the 94-year-old put on her smock at Sullivan’s Foods in Stockton and headed for the meat department. Her morning shift was starting.
“I’ve been working all my life,” Hill said. “It doesn’t bother me to do it.”
Work defined much of her youth.
It started with her milking cows on the family farm. She was raised during the Great Depression in southern Illinois and labored on the farm every morning before heading to school.
Then came World War II. When her brothers were drafted to fight in Europe, she took on their workload.
“I’d milk seven cows in the morning and then walk to high school,” Hill said. “That’s just the way it was back then.”
Since then, she always has been employed somewhere.
Work became so common for Hill that she started to find a certain comfort and security in it.
It didn’t matter that she worked a full-time job in an automotive factory in the morning, was a waitress at night and raised her children.
At 65, when most people her age were considering retiring, Hill was working two jobs. Her work provided a stability to her life that simply couldn’t be found elsewhere.
She has lived all over the Midwest, been married three times and seen family and friends die all around her.
Through all of that, work remained, an unflinching pillar that Hill could rely on.
“I know that life isn’t a bed of roses,” she said. “It can be hard, and only you can make a bad day into a good day.”
Approaching nearly a century in age hasn’t dulled Hill’s appetite for work. While most of her daughters are already retired, she works part time at the grocery store, with shifts every Monday, Thursday and Friday.
Her duties at Sullivan’s include cleaning the cafeteria and deli area, along with managing the salad bar.
“She’s a little spitfire,” said co-worker Sarah Nyman. “She can really hold her own. When she’s not here, she’s missed.”
Hill feels her work is part of the reason she has been able to stay healthy into her mid-90s. The jobs always kept her on her feet, and she was too busy to indulge in any unhealthy vices.
“I served alcohol, but I never had time to drink any of it myself,” Hill said.
Her life of work also provided her with a unique education. Along with being a certified nursing assistant and hospice worker, she also has a welder’s license.
Hill said she thanks God for allowing her to keep on going. She is a little slower than she used to be, but she has no intention of ever donning the title of “retiree.”
“I know that God has allowed me to keep working because that’s his plan for me,” Hill said. “I don’t know what that plan is, but I want to fulfill it.”